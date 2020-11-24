Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief announces retirement

After hearing about Chief Riggins' retirement, Mayor Robert Reichert said he was "going out at the top of his game"

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Fire Chief Marvin Riggins is retiring at the end of the year.

The announcement was made in the virtual Macon-Bibb commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Riggins is a 40-year veteran firefighter. He got his start as a fire private and then began working his way up the ranks until he was appointed Macon-Bibb fire chief in 2008.

He was chosen as an International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) Career Fie Chief of the Year in 2017 after being nominated by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

He’s also received the President’s Award from both the Georgia State Firefighter’s Association and Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.

Mayor Reichert appeared stunned and teared up after hearing about the chief’s retirement. He said Riggins is “going out at the top of his game.”