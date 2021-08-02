Macon-Bibb fire crews investigating cause of College Street house fire

It happened around midnight at 110 College Street

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire investigators are back at the scene Monday trying to find out what started a fire at a vacant College Street home overnight.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the fire happened around midnight at 110 College Street. Tax records show the home was built around 1920.

Edwards says there was no one inside the house when crews got there. Fire crews got the blaze under control shortly after they arrived and no one was hurt.