MACON, Ga. — On Monday, Macon-Bibb fire crews are responding to a fire at 195 Arlington Row.

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards said that the single family home has moderate damage due to the fire.

The home was empty when the fire began and no one was injured. The families four dogs were in the backyard during the fire but are also safe.

There was no damage to surrounding homes.

The incident is still under investigation but Edwards says that fire may have started in the kitchen.