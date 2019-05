The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department has put out a fire at a house on Ashland Drive in Macon.

That's according to Battalion Chief Shaun Hart with Macon-Bibb Fire Department. Hart says they got the call around 10 p.m. about a structure fire at 4302 Ashland Drive. The blaze was put out shortly after. The home was vacant, and no one was injured.

Hart says they are not sure of the cause of the fire, and crews will stay on the scene for a few hours to make sure no flames spark up again.