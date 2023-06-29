Macon-Bibb fire department presents firework demonstration

The department says they 911 calls related to fireworks every year.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Many people plan to pop some fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

You've probably heard plenty of safety tips through the years but the Macon-Bibb fire department actually showed just why it is so important to actually put that advice to use.

The department says they 911 calls related to fireworks every year.

They say people misusing fireworks causes injuries and can also set other people's property on fire.

Fire Marshall Craig Landolt warns children are especially vulnerable.

"There are clear ways to improve the safety when you're using consumer fireworks. We want to make certain you buy from a reputable Georgia licensed dealer, that you read the instructions, that you keep water on hand, and that you make certain that we're not letting minors handle the products," he said.

If a fire breaks out after setting off fireworks, the department says to call 911.

We know you've already heard some tips but here are some to remember just in case. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):