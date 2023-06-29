Macon-Bibb fire department presents firework demonstration

MACON, Ga. — Many people plan to pop some fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
You've probably heard plenty of safety tips through the years but the Macon-Bibb fire department actually showed just why it is so important to actually put that advice to use.
The department says they 911 calls related to fireworks every year.
They say people misusing fireworks causes injuries and can also set other people's property on fire.
Fire Marshall Craig Landolt warns children are especially vulnerable.
"There are clear ways to improve the safety when you're using consumer fireworks. We want to make certain you buy from a reputable Georgia licensed dealer, that you read the instructions, that you keep water on hand, and that you make certain that we're not letting minors handle the products," he said.
If a fire breaks out after setting off fireworks, the department says to call 911.
We know you've already heard some tips but here are some to remember just in case. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC):
- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit—hot enough to melt some metals.
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy, in case of fire or other mishap.
- Light fireworks one at a time, then move quickly away from the fireworks device.
- Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
- Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks.
- Never point or throw fireworks (including sparklers) at anyone.
- After fireworks complete their burning, to prevent a trash fire, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding the device.
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, and only purchase and set off fireworks that are labeled for consumer (not professional) use.
- Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.