Macon-Bibb Fire Department holds ceremony to celebrate promotion of firefighters

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Fire Department held a ceremony today at Howard High School Auditorium to celebrate the promotion of 48 firefighters to sergeants.

In January 2022, the department changed its shift schedule, which allowed more leadership positions to become available.

Leaders in this position will be responsible for driving the firetruck, ensuring all the equipment is accounted for on the trucks and covering for officers when they are absent.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says he's seen how hard his firefighters have worked to get to this point and is excited to see them succeed while serving the community.