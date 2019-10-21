MACON, Ga. — Jeremy Webb, a fire educator for Macon-Bibb County, won a very special award over the weekend at a ceremony held by the Georgia State Firefighter's Association.

Webb was awarded Fire Educator of the Year among fire educators from all over the state.

"It was a very gracious event, something I'm very thankful for, being awarded as the fire safety educator of the year," Webb said.

Webb spends his days going into schools, churches, and to community events to reach and educate as many people as possible about fire prevention and safety.

"We teach a lot of the senior students how to use extinguishers before they go out to college and actually live by themselves," Webb said.

He took the position as fire educator back in 2015, and ever since then, the number of fire-related deaths has gone down every year.

In 2015, the number of fire-related deaths was 15. Fast forward to 2018 and there were no deaths reported due to fires.

"That's a great number. It gets no better than zero, and we want to keep it like that from now on," Webb said.

