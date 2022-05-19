Macon-Bibb firefighters break 'burning' ground on new training center

It's set to be five stories tall and have other features allowing for better training.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Fire Department and city leaders recently said "out with the old" and Thursday it was "in with the new."

The department broke ground on construction of its new training center. It's set to be five stories tall and have other features allowing for better training.

Kyle Roberts is new to the Bibb-County Fire Department. He's excited to advance his skills as a firefighter so he can save more lives.

"It keeps us on our toes and it keeps us up-to-date on different trainings we need to have to be able to go home at the end of our shift," said Roberts. "With this new training facility, if something hit the fan, Macon-Bibb Fire Department will know what to do and we'll do it quickly."