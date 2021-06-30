'Use common sense': Macon-Bibb Fire stresses importance of fireworks safety

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards says their focus this year is making sure everybody stays safe

MACON, Georgia — As families prepare to enjoy Fourth of July festivities, it's important that everyone stays safe.

On Wednesday, firefighters gathered at the fire station on Oglethorpe Street for a press conference about firework safety.

The meeting included a fireworks demo where officers showed the proper ways of using and disposing of fireworks.

They went over safety tips, like wearing protective eye gear, not trying to relight fireworks, and putting them in cold water after they've been used.

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards spoke about the importance of being cautious with fireworks this coming weekend.

"What we're trying to focus on this year is making sure everybody stays safe," said Edwards. "The most important thing is when you're using fireworks and out with...family and friends is to use common sense and don't hold fireworks in your hand when you light them."

Edwards says if you have any questions about fireworks safety, please do not hesitate to call the fire department.