Macon-Bibb fire truck significantly damaged in engine fire

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says the crew was returning from another fire call on the interstate when the truck burst into flames

MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County fire truck was significantly damaged in an engine fire Monday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, the crew was returning from a fire call on the interstate when they heard a loud noise under the engine.

Riggins says that by the time the truck was pulled over onto the shoulder just before the Zebulon Road exit on I-475 that it was engulfed.

Fortunately, all the firefighters onboard are alright and the fire is now out, but he says the fire truck sustained significant damage.