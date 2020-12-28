Macon-Bibb fire truck significantly damaged in engine fire

MACON, Ga. — A Macon-Bibb County fire truck was significantly damaged in an engine fire Monday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Marvin Riggins, the crew was returning from a fire call on the interstate when they heard a loud noise under the engine.
Riggins says that by the time the truck was pulled over onto the shoulder just before the Zebulon Road exit on I-475 that it was engulfed.
Fortunately, all the firefighters onboard are alright and the fire is now out, but he says the fire truck sustained significant damage.
