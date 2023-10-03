Macon-Bibb fire unveils new student program

MACON, Ga. — A new Macon-Bibb partnership will give high school seniors a chance at a career and just maybe increase the number of firefighters.
Seniors enrolled at the Hutchings Career Center can join a fire science dual enrollment and career pathway program.
It starts at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
There will be two classes available in the last block of the school day. Firefighter 1 in the fall and Hazmat Awareness and Operations in the spring.
Students can earn 4 credits at Central Georgia Tech and get a jump start on becoming a firefighter after graduation.
“This allows us to build a workforce. It allows students to graduate from high school with a career, actually leaving with stackable credentials and being able to be productive citizens.” Cassandra Miller Washington said.
The fire department says the partnership should allow them to have three classes of recruits each year instead of the current two.