Macon-Bibb fire unveils new student program

It starts at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.

MACON, Ga. — A new Macon-Bibb partnership will give high school seniors a chance at a career and just maybe increase the number of firefighters.

Seniors enrolled at the Hutchings Career Center can join a fire science dual enrollment and career pathway program.

There will be two classes available in the last block of the school day. Firefighter 1 in the fall and Hazmat Awareness and Operations in the spring.

Students can earn 4 credits at Central Georgia Tech and get a jump start on becoming a firefighter after graduation.

“This allows us to build a workforce. It allows students to graduate from high school with a career, actually leaving with stackable credentials and being able to be productive citizens.” Cassandra Miller Washington said.