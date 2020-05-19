MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire crews were able to put out a fire at a home near downtown Macon Tuesday morning.

It was near 2nd and Pebble Streets.

Captain Dusty Cox with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department said they were called out to the home around 4:30 a.m.

He said the house is a total loss, but no one was inside at the time.

He did say one man in the home next door got out safely, and that property sustained some damage too.

Cox said it took about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

The cause of the it is still under investigation.

Photos: 2nd and Pebble Streets fire

