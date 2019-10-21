MACON, Ga. — If you are a lover of both books and enormous sales, then Macon's Friends of the Library has the perfect thing for you.

This weekend, the organization will be holding their annual Fall Book Sale at the Riverstreet Corners shopping plaza on Riverside Drive.

The sale will have over 50,000 books to choose from in over 50 categories. Friends of the Library received most of these books through donations.

"My favorite thing about used books is that you can count on the fact that somebody picked them out in the first place," says sale co-chair Joan Deegan. "They were important to somebody and now they're ready to be discovered by somebody else."

90% of the proceeds from the book sale will go to Macon-Bibb County libraries. Many of the books will cost less than $3.

Volunteers have been working to organize books since Monday morning.

The sale will kick off on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and ends on Sunday. There will also be a preview sale on Thursday for members of Friends of the Library.

