Macon-Bibb hires company to pick up remaining green trash bins

Mayor Miller says he believes the last two months were enough time for the former company to pick up their bins, so he's speeding up the process.

MACON, Ga. — In a Tuesday press conference, Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller said the previous company responsible for trash pickup in the county has taken too long to pick up its old carts.

So, he announced the county hired a third-party company to pick up the cans that are left. According to a news release, the total is around 40,000 cans, and the county estimates it’ll take two or three weeks to pick them up.

“While it is the former solid waste service company’s responsibility to get them, these are our streets, our neighborhoods, and our community,” said Mayor Miller. “It’s up to us to take ownership in their cleanliness, and I and the commission believe enough time has been provided to get them all.”

The third-party company will be working six days a week; and the county’s Solid Waste, Public Works, and Parks and Beautification departments are pulling overtime to help them. No additional funding will come from Macon-Bibb County.

If you’re a homeowner and you still have a green Advanced Disposal/Waste Management bin, you’re asked to leave it at the curb until it’s picked up.

If you still do not have a new red or blue cart, you can put in a request at www.maconbibb.us/seeclickfix.