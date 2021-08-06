'Short-term fix': Macon-Bibb hiring 2nd company to improve trash pickup

Mayor Lester Miller says trash pickup for 20% of the county will be contracted to Ryland Environmental

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from previous coverage of problems with the county's trash pickup.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller presented his 'short-term' fix for the county's troubles with trash pickup at a news conference Thursday.

He says trash pickup is the one service everyone expects and deserves, and he knows people are upset they're paying money for a service they are not receiving.

“While we have been very patient on short staffing, we have come to a point where changes need to be made in the short-term," said Miller.

He announced that the county would be contracting with Ryland Environmental to provide trash pickup in 20% of the county.

Miller says he's currently working with them to identify where they're needed most, and service should begin July 26.

"Because of the circumstances surrounding this incident, costs will be dramatically increasing," said Miller.

He said Bibb will be offsetting those charges, possibly around $2.2 million from the current trash company -- Waste Management.

With Ryland covering part of the county, Miller says Waste Management can reallocate resources to serve the rest. The contract with Ryland may stay in place up to six months.

BACKGROUND

People in Bibb County have been dealing with recycling and trash collection problems for weeks now.

At the end of May, county manager Keith Moffett addressed the commission about delays in recycling pickup.

The trash contractor, Advanced Disposal, now known as Waste Management, blamed the problem on staffing shortages.

Moffett said they told him they hired eight to 12 new people and were working to train them. The county then opened a handful of recycling drop-off locations at fire stations.

About two weeks later, trash pickup was added to the pile of complaints, leading some people to question why they were paying for a service they’re not receiving.