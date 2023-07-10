Macon Bibb Hispanic Festival kicks off at Rosa Parks Park

Lots of people got to try dishes from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba, and watch performances like dancers and folklore shows.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon got to celebrate Hispanic culture at the 2023 Macon Bibb Hispanic Festival in Rosa Parks Park.

There was music, games, vendors, and entertainment for families to enjoy.

Lots of people got to try dishes from Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela and Cuba, and watch performances like dancers and folklore shows.

There were lots of kids activities as well, including bubbles, arts and crafts, and educational displays.

Jesus Mercado from Puerto Rico, who owns Camiseta Latina in Peachtree City, said that the festival was all about celebrating community by getting together to share culture, food, and traditions.

It was the second year hat the festival has been held, and several people came to enjoy community and fellowship together.