'I know that number is alarming': Leaders weigh in as Macon-Bibb sets new homicide record

MACON, Ga. — For the third year in a row, Macon-Bibb has set a new homicide record. So far, the county coroner says there's been 56. That's one more than last year.

The latest happened this weekend, with one man shot and killed on Bailey Avenue.

Macon-Bibb's coroner, Leon Jones, says a homicide-- by definition-- is when one person takes the life of another. He says 56 homicides is a large number, but the list is more complicated than people think.

"All homicides aren't murders," Jones says.

Coroner Jones says homicides can fall into several categories.

"Could be murder, it could be justifiable, it could be involuntary, it could be accidental.".

Out of 56 homicides this year, Jones says 49 appear to be murders; one is involuntary manslaughter, two are still under investigation with no definite classification, and four are justified.

Jones says an example of involuntary manslaughter is if two people are playing with a gun and it goes off and kills someone, then it falls under that charge.

One example of justified homicide might be an act of self-defense.

Jones says it's easy to misunderstand the numbers because 'homicide' is a scary word, but he says county leaders are doing their best to curb violence.

"The mayor and sheriff can't make an adult behave in a nightclub. This is about anger and conflict. One person is mad at another person, and they wanna solve their problem with a handgun," he says.

Jones says even the 49 murders on the homicide list could end up in different categories as autopsies can reveal more about a death.

Macon District Attorney, Anita Reynolds-Howard, says county leaders know people are tired of the violence.

"I know that number is alarming," she says. "We have too many homicides in our community. Too many families that are suffering from senseless gun violence."

Howard explains there are many nuances to how homicide is determined, and it could change at any time.

"Government can only do so much to move the needle. The community is the eyes and ears of law enforcement and if we want to move the needle. Help us," Howard says.

Macon-Bibb also set homicide records in 2020 and 2021. Over the previous six years, the county averaged 27 homicides a year.