Stephen Adams with the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority has access to the old Bombardier hangar now, but a new company will soon take it over.

On Tuesday night, the Industrial Authority announced Stevens Aerospace and Defense System will move into the space.

David Crowder, general manager for Stevens Aerospace and Defense System, says they had other options, but called Macon-Bibb the best one. He even plans to expand.

“We're only leasing half of that hangar, but I’m very aggressive in saying our goal is to lease the whole hangar,” said Crowder.

Stevens Aerospace and Defense System says they’re going to bring 150 new jobs to Macon-Bibb, and two of the big reasons why they decided to come here are the great technical college we have here in Central Georgia as well as a huge 48,000 square-foot hangar space.

Adams says while Boeing and Bombardier moved out, companies like Amazon and Stevens Aerospace and Defense System moving are bringing in more jobs and lots of cash.

“Over the last 20 months, the Macon-Bibb Industrial Authority created over $800 million in new private investment, over 1,100 new jobs and the retainment of over 700 jobs, and these new jobs mean a new payroll annually of more than $7 million,” said Adams.

He attributes to the growth to the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, at the center of expansion and a crucial selling point for prospective buyers in the aerospace industry.

“[Currently at the airport] we're at 6,500 feet. When this is all said and done, it will extend out to 8,000 feet, which will allow us to land any size aircraft here, which will open us up to additional opportunities,” said Adams.

Adams says they're continuing to market to other companies and hopes to put a new company in the old Boeing plant some time soon.

