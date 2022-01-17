Macon-Bibb leaders hopeful for return to large MLK Day events after scaled-back ceremony

The county typically holds a large march bringing people together from four parts of the city, but a combination of COVID and weather prevented it from happening.

MACON, Ga. — Between winter weather and the pandemic, some Central Georgia cities scaled back their MLK Day events or even canceled them altogether.

On Sunday afternoon, Macon-Bibb County announced it would be moving from a public event at Rosa Parks Square to a closed event in the Government Center that people could access on social media.

Although the event was much smaller than usual, a Macon-Bibb commissioner and organization leader say MLK’s vision will continue to stay alive.

“In the past, we’ve had hundreds of marchers coming from four sections of town,” said District 3 commissioner, Elaine Lucas.

Instead, faith leaders and elected officials met in the commission chambers.

"I think the community should just remember that there were people who gave their lives for our rights," said Lucas.

D. Michael Padilla is one of the leaders of Men and Women About Change. He says he’s thankful to be able to serve in his leadership role.

"I wouldn't be able to say I am a part of a Black-owned organization if it weren't for some of the strides and the efforts and struggles and sacrifices that MLK and so many people like him made," said Padilla.

They’re reflecting on the past and looking to the future in celebrating Dr. King and his legacy, but they say there’s more work to be done.

“For them to get busy and ensure that their own human rights, their own voting rights, their own civil rights are protected for the future,” said Lucas.

On a day with a scaled-down event that was largely held virtually, there are dreams of something more like the big ceremonies of the past to celebrate his legacy.

"I can see an event like this really expanding and bringing even larger segments of the Macon community out. Macon being a predominantly Black town and predominantly minority town -- events like this really speak to the spirit of the community here," said Padilla.