Macon-Bibb mayor rides on sanitation truck to collect recycling

Mayor Lester Miller said last week that he and a team of commissioners would be helping the county pickup recycling this week

MACON, Georgia — Bibb County is looking for solutions to its trash and recycling problems, and even the mayor pitched in Monday.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and other county executives came out to help the county's sanitation team pick up recyclables.

The mayor rode on the back of the sanitation trucks and emptied dumpsters along Buford Place and other areas.

Miller says he wants the city to see that they are serious about trying to get the city's trash and recyclables picked up.

"It's one thing just to actually run your mouth, and talk a lot of times and not do anything about it," Miller said. "I want people to know that we're sincere about this. We care about our community. We've heard their calling and we're going to put some boots on the ground today and get out and do some work."

He plans for the county to be completely caught up with recyclables this week.