Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller set to deliver the 2023 State of Community address on Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's 2023 State of the Community address is Tuesday. Macon Mayor Lester Miller will deliver the address at the Macon City Auditorium.

Miller will provide a current assessment of the state of Macon-Bibb County and the progress made over the past year. The mayor will outline his vision for the future of the community, including goals that his administration has.

Macon’s 200th Bicentennial committee has designated the State of the Community as an official event. The event will celebrate the past, present and future of the community.

"It’s a great day in Macon-Bibb County when we can come together, look back on what we have accomplished, and look forward to what needs to be done, and I want to thank the Chamber for giving their partners and us the chance to share all of that with the community," said Mayor Miller ahead of the address. "Together, we have made a lot of progress over the past year, but there is still much work to be done. I am confident that if we continue to work together, we can make Macon-Bibb County a great place to live, work and raise a family."

Doors open for the event at 11 a.m. with the speech set to begin around 11:30 a.m. The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event.