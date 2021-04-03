Macon-Bibb mayor plans citywide cleanup in April

Mayor Lester Miller is asking everyone to help cleanup litter on their streets and in their neighborhoods while the city takes care of large, illegal dumping sites

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says he's got a quarter of a million dollars set aside to get the city's streets and neighborhoods trash-free.

The city will provide dumpsters, trash bags and some manpower, but they need you to volunteer too.

A city-wide cleanup would mean the world to Raymond Mintz. His street is littered with mattresses, tires and other debris.

"You have people that don't want to come down here because of all the trash in the streets and it's not right. It's not right," he said.

Caroline Childs, the executive director of Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful, says Mintz's frustrations will get some attention in the coming weeks.

"His daughter has reached out to us multiple times and said she won't bring her son over here to play because there is nowhere for him to play in the streets," she explained.

Mayor Miller says Saturday, April 10, is the day he wants everyone to get out and clean.

If you sign up at the Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful website, the city will know where to pick up the trash bags at the end of the day. If your neighborhood is less than squeaky clean, you can also request a volunteer crew.

Marti Koplin and her group plan to give the area some attention on March 13. They're going to dig in on the grounds around Bruce Elementary School on Houston Avenue.

"I think what happens sometimes is what happens in your own home. You walk past it enough times, you don't see it anymore," she said.

Mayor Miller says he wants everyone to do nothing but pick up trash on April 10.