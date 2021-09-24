Macon-Bibb NAACP chapter says people are being wrongly evicted

“I don’t think the community is aware of the seriousness of this and how it’s really affecting tenants."

MACON, Ga. — Members of the Macon NAACP chapter met in the city’s downtown Friday to speak out against what they believe are unfair practices against tenants in the area.

Some local renters say they are experiencing issues with their landlords and problems within their homes.

The NAACP says many tenants are being wrongly evicted. Chapter president Gwenette Westbrooks says they are trying to help as many people as possible.

“I don’t think the community is aware of the seriousness of this and how it’s really affecting tenants,” said Westbrooks.