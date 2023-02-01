'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking

This new law is all part of the Comprehensive Land Development Resolution. The law includes 18-wheeler trailers left in public parking lots too.

MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home.

That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners.

Macon-Bibb's Planning and Zoning says this includes 18-wheeler trailers left in public parking lots. That means the ones taking up space at shopping centers and– of course– in neighborhoods too.

"Everybody knows there's nowhere to park in Macon," Raven May exclaims.

May has been a truck driver in Macon for ten years. He says he drives from Atlanta to Savannah and back every day. His shift starts at 3 A.M.

"It takes care of my family and keeps me out of trouble," he says.

May says he brings his 18-wheeler's cab home because it's his primary mode of transportation. His wife, who also works a full-time job, uses their other car to drive their kids.

He says it's unrealistic to expect his wife to wake up early in the morning, with the children, to drive him to his truck and pick him back up again.

"Once you get home from work, there's nowhere to park in Macon. So, you've got to find somewhere to park and not try to get it towed. So, if I can't park it at my own house, where can I park it," he asks.

May says he's never gotten complaints from neighbors about his truck, and his other parking options are limited to none.

"There's a Love's on Sardis Church Road, but locals can't park there overnight, or it'll get towed," he explains. "We've got one on Exit Six and Ocmulgee East Boulevard, and that one stays packed, so where can I park?"

May says he couldn't afford to pay and park his truck somewhere every day. He wasn't aware of the new law and thought there should've been more warning for people like him.



"We drive 70 hours a day, and we go to work just like everyone else. We are just trying to make a living for a family and go home, so if you see our truck in our yard, why even bother? Just go about your business," May says.

Planning and Zoning says commercial vehicles over 8-10,000 pounds, depending on the neighborhood, can't sit on your front lawn. This may include trailers for boating, camping, and hauling.

However, it can be allowed if they're behind the front yard building line.

Planning and Zoning say that they will begin to give out citations and fines for trailers and trucks they find violating this law. But they say it's up to a judge to decide how much it'll be.