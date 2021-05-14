Macon-Bibb officials honor fallen officers at Peace Officers Memorial Day service

During the ceremony, officers read all the names of public safety officers who died in the line of duty.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County officials, first responders, and family members came together Friday morning for the annual Peace Officer’s Memorial Day program.

During the ceremony, officers read all the name of public safety officers who died in the line of duty. This year they unveiled the name of Deputy Kenterrous Taylor. Taylor died in March 2020 after a cruiser accident on the way to a call.

Mayor Lester Miller and Sheriff David Davis said it’s important to honor public servants.

“We can never forget the sacrifices they made. All the effort they put into our community. Our first responders are the backbone of protecting our community and today we have many of the fallen heroes is what I like to call them. Family members come here, and it's time to pay respect to them,” said Miller.

“We need to remember those who are working every single day to protect us, but those who paid that last measure of their life to protect the citizens. We certainly need to remember that sacrifice,” said Davis.

The honor guard also placed roses at the base of the monument at Public Safety Memorial Park for each name that was called.