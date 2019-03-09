MACON, Ga. — Evacuees seeking shelter now have a place to stop in Macon while avoiding Hurricane Dorian's potential path along the coast.

"We're anticipating a big influx from the coast," said volunteer Linda Devane, with the Red Cross.

Volunteers lay out about 85 cots, waiting for evacuees to arrive.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare taking in pets of Hurricane Dorian evacuees

RELATED: Volunteers prepare Dublin High School for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

RELATED: Macon-Bibb County, Red Cross to open hurricane shelter in south Bibb

In Devane's six years volunteering during disasters, she works to give people a temporary home.

"You just have to have a lot of compassion for people, and I think we offer that. We're here to give them that listening ear," said Devane.

Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins says multiple agencies are involved with the shelter -- including the Salvation Army and Department of Public Health.

They have cots, blankets, food, medical staffing, and TVs set up for evacuees.

"It is a safe, secure place to stay. You'll be taken care of, but it is by no means a comfortable or super luxurious place to stay," said Hawkins.

Anyone can drive up, and sign in for refuge. During past hurricanes, Devane says volunteers are there for emotional support as well.

"I've had people that I've cried with, I've laughed with, and they're so appreciative, and that makes it all worth while," said Devane.

Hawkins says if you see evacuees around town to put on a friendly face.

"Be patient; understand that some of these people are evacuating some very dangerous situations, and they may not be able to get back to what they left," said Hawkins.

Ensley Nichols

The shelter and volunteers will be available as long as people need it.

"We'll be here until the very end, but we're here 24 hours a day, it's manned," said Devane.

RELATED: Lanes reversing on I-16 in Georgia to speed up Hurricane Dorian evacuations

RELATED: LIST: Central Georgia school closings for Hurricane Dorian

The shelter is located on 7035 Houston Road at the South Bibb Recreation Center.

Macon-Bibb Firefighters will also be taking gift card donations to buy food, bedding, and other items needed for people impacted by Dorian.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.