Investigators say the driver left a man dead along the highway.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Sheriff's Investigators spent Tuesday morning trying to find the driver who ran down a Macon man and left him dying in the highway.

It happened on Jeffersonville Road near Towler Drive.

That's in a rural area just west of the Dry Branch Post Office.

Investigators say when they got the call around 1:12 a.m., they found a 35 year old man lying dead along the road.

They aren't sure what kind of car the hit-and-run driver had.

Right now the coroner is still working to notify the man's family.

They'll release his name once that happens.

His body is at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.