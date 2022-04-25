Macon-Bibb Planning & Zoning approves new Poplar Street hotel

After weeks of debate, the vote was unanimous.

MACON, Ga. — Pretty soon, you could see a newcomer to downtown Macon's skyline: a new hotel.

The Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning Board approved the Poplar Street hotel Monday after weeks of debate. It's a venture by Opterra Capital and MMI-Thornton to develop a mostly vacant block on Poplar.

"The hotel is definitely the center point. This is a large-scale development with multiple parts and pieces," said Naomi Mirsky, chief development officer at Opterra.

The block centers around the hotel, but Mirsky says it's more than that. When finished, it would include an apartment building, restaurants, shops and an entertainment alley.

"And then a parking component that would service the entire facility," Mirsky added.

Parking was one of the board's main concerns. They were worried whether there would be enough space for a parking garage and what it might do for parking downtown. Mirsky says they worked with the board to resolve the issue.

"There's parking that we need to provide for our facility that we need to provide. We demonstrate that we can do that, and then there's opportunities for additional parking that would facilitate parking in downtown," Mirsky said.

At their last hearing, the board approved a plan to renovate the historic Newman Building, which is also part of the $89 million project.

Mirsky says the additional parking is still a work in progress, but the garage and the hotel are on to the next phase.