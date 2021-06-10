Cash mob: How you can support 3 Hispanic-owned restaurants in downtown Macon on Thursday

Join Macon-Bibb County in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by eating at three local restaurants on Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — We’re nearing the end of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15, 2021) and Macon-Bibb County is planning a ‘cash mob’ event at three Hispanic-owned businesses to celebrate.

Daniel Figueroa is a proud Mexican-American. He’s bilingual – English and Spanish -- and wants to learn more languages.

He helps translate orders for his mom in their restaurant, The 3 Countries at 195 Spring St.

"It's a beautiful moment to spend time with family and you see them every day, but you never get tired of them,” he said.

The two of them have been serving meals like Cuban sandwiches, enchiladas, and fajitas for the last seven years.

"We always have events here, like the Mercer parties…whatever they need. We are just grateful they always come down here,” he said.

He says he’s grateful to live in a county that recognizes Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Since my family is from Mexico, I have always wanted to learn about that more,” he said.

According to Macon-Bibb’s Director of Small Business Affairs, Charise Stephens, the county’s Hispanic population is growing. So much so that her office planned a ‘cash mob’ event to support their business and two others.

“We need to embrace our diversity. Support these small businesses of all kinds to build the wellbeing of our economy,” she said.

To support the Figueroas, just show up and spend as much money as you can on Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

The other two restaurants included in the cash mob event are La Bella Morelia on Mulberry Street and Ricky’s Taco Shop on Cherry Street.