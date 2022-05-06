'We can't use our streets like we want to': Macon-Bibb plans cleanup at growing illegal dump site

Shemika Bussey says the dump site on Buena Vista Avenue stretches far into the woods.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County wants to put an end to illegal dumping, but some people say the dump sites keep coming back.

The county opened a trash convenience center a couple months ago, but some neighbors say the garbage on Buena Vista Avenue has been accumulating for years.

Shemika Bussey lives just off Buena Vista and she loves her neighborhood, but there's a problem among the neat lawns and vibrant homes: the growing illegal dump site just around the corner.

She says the site has grown for years and stretches deep into the woods off Buena Vista. Bussey says there's even a home completely hidden by brush and trees.

"It's just like... my god," Bussey said, describing what it's like to drive past it.

Bussey says she avoids the road if she can and has a new rule for her daughter -- no skateboarding around the corner. She says it can be dangerous.

"We can't use our streets like we want to when people keep dumping trash in the area. It would be a nice street if people wouldn't keep dumping trash over there," said Bussey.

County spokesman Chris Floore says the public works department didn't have a report of the problem and cleanup crews will be out this week to address the mess.

They'll be out on Pinson Street between Buena Vista Avenue and Green Street; and Buena Vista Avenue between Houston Avenue and Pinson Street.

If you'd like to use the county's convenience center, you can drop off your trash every day of the week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.