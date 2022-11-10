'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements

The county is partnering with GDOT to add a sidewalk to the north side of Eisenhower, bike lanes and even a roundabout.

MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety.



Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road.

There's not much of a sidewalk on the north side of Eisenhower, but that will soon change.

The county plans to build about a mile's worth of sidewalk from Key Street to I-75.



Just around the corner from Eisenhower and its zooming cars, Demetrice Freeman rocked her niece as she spent a gorgeous evening on the porch with her family.



"This is the family home. So, not only do we house Christmas and Thanksgiving. Just family get-togethers, game nights," Freeman said.



She's always at her parents' house and travels on Eisenhower when she leaves for the night. That's when she notices a problem.



"If the lights are not illuminated, or the streets are not busy, then you see a lot of people walking very close to the road. That can be very dangerous." Freeman said.



Macon-Bibb noticed too. They sent out a crew to survey the Eisenhower corridor. They found 'desire lines' illustrating where people want sidewalks. It's a path worn through the grass.



Commissioners approved $730,000 for the project. However, there's more than just a sidewalk.



"Potential for some other traffic calming devices, a roundabout closer to the interstate," Mayor Lester Miller told the commission. "That will come at a later time. This is just a commitment letter that they need from us."



It's a commitment Freeman welcomes.



"If we can make sure that those that are traveling are safe, I think that will lessen the killings and make Macon a better place to live," Freeman said.



GDOT plans to take the road from six lanes to four between Key Street and I-75 to make room for bike lanes. They also plan to add places for people to make U-turns.



In a statement Tuesday afternoon, GDOT told 13WMAZ there's no schedule for the project just yet.



Commissioners will take their final vote next week.