Macon-Bibb sees high early voting turnout for the 2022 primary

In Macon-Bibb, a little over 10,000 people voted early and the county received a little over 1,500 absentee ballots returned by mail.

MACON, Ga. — It's Election Day in Central Georgia and many people will be headed to the polls.

Gloria Battle has lived in Macon her entire life. Voting is very important to her and she says she can't remember the last time she missed voting in an election. She's even working the polls this voting season!

"I have not missed an election since I turned 18 back in the late 60s," she said. When I was working, I would have to come in on voting day because I could get there before 7," said Battle.

She was thankful she could vote by mail last voting season and with the uncertainty of COVID, she decided to cast her ballot by mail this year too.

"Kind of on the safety precaution side, I went ahead and requested the absentee ballot just to make sure I got my vote in," she said.

Macon-Bibb's interim elections supervisor says the number of people that voted early in person was up.

"We had a lot more people show up to vote in-person and I expect we'll have a good number of people show up to the polling places as well," said Battle.

The Bibb polling places will have sample ballots you can review before you cast your ballot, too.

If you're voting, be sure to bring a government-issued photo ID like a driver's license.

If you lost your precinct card, don't remember where your precinct is located, or if your precinct has changed since the last time you voted; the My Voter Page portal will tell you the location of your polling place.