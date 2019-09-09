MACON, Ga. — An old school on Rocky Creek Road in Macon is transforming into a new recreation center, and the county is investing more than a million dollars for it.

"The real goal is to join the Bloomfield area with Gilead and make it one big complex," said Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker.

He says the county invested $1.1 million to renovate the space.

He says the gym and activity room will have virtual kiosks for people to have personalized workouts without instructors.

"If somebody wants to do a 30-minute workout by themselves, they can use those kiosks and get a 30-minute workout in and go back to work," said Walker.

Walker says this will also be the first time they offer spin classes at one of their facilities.

"The extra component that you see in my background is the library. There will be a library here in this area where people can check out books and take computer classes and participate in some STEM activities," said Walker.

Walker says the Middle Georgia Regional Library will work to fill the shelves with books and host classes for the community.

"We're hoping this will be more of a resource for the facility, where you're not just going for fitness, but you can go to do additional things -- do some job hunting and get some computer skills," said Walker

Walkers says once they open, this will be the first recreation center of it's kind in Macon-Bibb County.

He says they have not set a date yet to unveil the new center to the public.

