Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation finds a way to keep kids engaged during pandemic

Every Thursday, Macon-Bibb recreation centers go live on Facebook for Kids Day in order to keep kids active

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Recreation is providing a way for parents to entertain their kids for three or four hours every Thursday.

They call it "Kids Day," and they celebrate it by hosting Facebook Live videos from different rec centers around Macon.

The videos cover a variety of things, including physical workouts, educational tools, science experiments and more.

Operations Manager Brittni Fletcher says they wanted to provide some of the same activities as they would at summer camp.

"These kids need something to do and they're tired of looking at their parents," she said. "This is kind of forcing them to get up and be active and to do things. I think it's just really helpful to break up the monotony of the day."

Four out of 10 recreation centers in Macon are on a schedule to post at certain times throughout the day, and Macon-Bibb County Recreation then shares it on their Facebook page.

Fletcher says the directors of each facility get to decide what their video will be about.

"Every coordinator has something that they're good at," she said. "So they have complete creative control."

Initially, they were going to stop at the end of summer vacation, but now kids won't be physically going back to school for awhile.

"We'll probably keep going, if people like the videos and we have a lot of viewers. I don't see a reason we would stop," Fletcher said.

She says the parents are the ones they hope to help out, because it's not easy to keep kids entertained.

"Even if it is only three hours or four hours out of the morning. It's just giving them something to do and different faces to look at."

If you can't tune in on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the videos are saved and published on YouTube. Each video ranges from topic and length.

She says they are open to suggestions, if anyone has ideas for a video they can send them a direct message through Facebook.

"I want to be able to program according to what other people like," Fletcher said. "Just let us know and we'll put something together."