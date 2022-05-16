Mental Health Mondays: Macon-Bibb seniors keep their bodies and minds healthy at senior center

"Mentally, it's just wonderful because it keeps your mind active, young, and it keeps you from just sitting around doing nothing."

MACON, Ga. — Mental Health Mondays are back and this week we're looking at what some seniors are doing to take care of themselves.

For the seniors at the Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center, age is just a number. There they can work out their mind, body, and soul.

"Mentally it's just wonderful because it keeps your mind active, young, and it keeps you from just sitting around doing nothing," said Doris Robinson.

Her mom recently died at the age of 104. With everything going on in her life, she said the mental and physical health activities at the senior center are a big help.

"We all love each other and we feel each other's happiness and pain," said Robinson.

Lashanta Riggins has been with the center for six years. She's the events coordinator and her job is to keep the seniors moving.

"It's a blessing for me to be a blessing to the seniors because most of them don't have family, so I am like their family," said Riggins.

The center hosts events throughout the year to keep the seniors moving. Between the group activities and the movement, it also keeps their mind, body, and soul healthy and thriving.

"You wouldn't believe we are in our 60s, 70s and 80s. It's just so much energy and fun. It's a family," explained Robinson.