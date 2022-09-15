Macon-Bibb streamlines process for streetlights, funds School Justice Partnership position and more

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller stuck to Tuesday’s county commission agenda and sidestepped a discussion of this year’s 50 homicides.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller stuck to Tuesday’s county commission agenda and sidestepped a discussion of this year’s 50 homicides before scheduled site visits.

Before adjourning into executive session, Commissioner Al Tillman asked for a “point of personal privilege, please.”

Miller responded: “This is for a point of privilege like we’re supposed to do, or just some new issue you’re trying to introduce?”

“A new issue, I mean it’s an ongoing issue,” Tillman said. “I want to address these 50 homicides that community folks are calling about, and I think as a commissioner I have a right to address a point of personal privilege and I’d like this commission and the community to hear it.”

“I appreciate that,” Miller replied. “We’re not going to do that today.”

Tillman and commissioners Virgil Watkins and Elaine Lucas voted against moving into executive session, but were outnumbered.

The mayor had three site visits scheduled after the executive session which ran well over an hour.

“I’m not going to go into a two-hour discussion about crime,” Miller was heard saying on an open microphone as he left Commission Chambers to go into closed session at City Hall.

In the first 40 minutes of the open meeting, the commission tackled alcohol license issues, funding for the district attorney’s School Justice Partnership and tweaking the process to apply for new streetlights. All measures are expected to be added to the consent agenda to be finalized in bulk Sept. 20.

Here is a summation of the commission’s Tuesday meeting through a collection of tweets during the proceedings and site visits.

The @MaconBibb Commission rejects #alcohollicense for Bottom Corner on Bay Street and they get their money back. Mayor @Thankslester1 explains there's not adequate security cameras on site. Attorney says they had time to get it installed. Can reapply @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/Vv8GNmiYTV — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

The @MaconBibb Commission approves alcohol licenses for Philosophie Charcuterie and Wine Bar on Poplar and Canyan 77 on Jeffersonville Road that now complies by serving fresh food and Quick Serve on Emery after taxes were paid. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/Z73pH7f5UV — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

Mayor @Thankslester1 says they will be watching Quick Serve after trouble there in the past.Titan Mart on Columbus Road alcohol license is approved after adding fresh foods. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/2VwXT6iiwP — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

Alcohol licenses approved for SMR Petroleum on Hawkinsville Road, Mercer 22 on Mercer U Drive in @MaconBibb and El Sazon restaurant on Forsyth Road. Pio Nono Food Mart that has yet to open which raised concerns and was tabled. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/1Ly2rRGGBY — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

New alcohol licenses approved for New China Grill & Buffett on Eisenhower Parkway and Macon Drinks new bar in strip office building at 4480 Riverside Drive, and new Quill lounge at Woodward hotel in @MaconBibb @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/mO651kp8ar — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

The @MaconBibb Commission approves Stacy Carr's reappointment to Heath Board, and Michael Smallwood to Pension Trustee Board @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/xhiTvUbOXs — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

The @MaconBibb Commission approves $40K for scanning and archiving county records. Commissioner Lucas asks where county stores documents. Clerk answers: 18K sq. ft .space in 180K boxes but are trying to get employee records, documents scanned instead. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/jQcDRlw8jI — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

Commissioner @ALTigerTillman asks for a point of personal privilege to address 50 homicides in @maconbibb so far this year, but Mayor @Thankslester1 says "we're not going to do that today" with long agenda and tours pending. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/ZpxJwISadO — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022

Commissioner @ALTigerTillman and 2 others vote against executive session after Tillman denied point of personal privilege, but are outnumbered. @MaconBibb Commission and Mayor @Thankslester1 now in Executive Session and will begin tours afterwards @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/zeXRAMLNKk — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) September 13, 2022