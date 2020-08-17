Macon-Bibb temporarily closes landfill due to staffing shortage

The county says crews have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and there are not enough people to properly staff the landfill

The Walker Road landfill in Macon-Bibb County is closed effective immediately.

According to a news release, it is due to a severe staffing shortage that is a result of crews being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

So far, there is no word on when it will be reopening.

“For anyone that uses the landfill regularly, we know this will be an inconvenience the next few weeks, but I want to thank you for understanding as we take care of our people,” says Solid Waste Director Pat Raines. “This change at the landfill won’t impact our collection of trash, recycling, yard waste, and bulk material.”

Yard and bulk waste collection will continue. If you have a pile of yard waste that has not been collected, the county is asking people to report it to SeeClickFix online or on the mobile app.

Ceres Environmental has been hired by the county to catch up on a backlog of requests and illegal dumping site cleanup. They will be collecting bulk items and the special collection fee will be waived for the next few weeks.

