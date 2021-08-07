Macon-Bibb continues tackling blight with three more demolitions

The county will continue to demolish houses as a part of its beautification process

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb is continuing its fight against blight with more house demolitions.

City officials gathered Thursday on Monroe Street in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood as crews demolished three blighted houses.

They hope the demolition will not only beautify the community, but make it safer for people who visit the renovated Booker T. Washington Community Center.

Mayor Lester Miller and Tedra Huston with the Community Enhancement Authority said the demolition is a boost for people in Pleasant Hill, especially the kids.

"Anytime we can demolish houses that are not restorable, it provides a hope and opportunity for the neighborhood," Miller said. "We said a couple of months ago when we renovated that Booker T. Washington would be next. It's right next door to the Booker T. Washington Center; it gives an opportunity for some green space where children can play. They can host events here."

"We talked about civic engagement," Huston said. "And they're seeing that their city cares about them, they have a voice. And so it just means a lot."

Miller says they've already demolished over 40 houses in Macon with more still to come.