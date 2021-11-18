Macon-Bibb to hold amnesty day for community to get rid of tires properly

The announcement of the day will come at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

MACON, Ga. — Illegally throwing out old tires will soon come with new citations in Macon.

But, before that happens, Bibb County leaders will give you one more chance to get rid of them properly.

Thursday morning, Mayor Lester Miller and Commissioner Bill Howell will announce details of an upcoming scrap tire amnesty day.

County communications says the announcement will happen at 9:30 a.m. on Owens Street.

You can watch it live on Macon-Bibb's Facebook page.

After the amnesty day, the county will start citing people caught dumping tires illegally.

Back in June, commission increased the penalty for that to $25 per tire.