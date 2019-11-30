MACON, Ga. — Friday, people in Central Georgia took a break from eating Thanksgiving food and started buying gifts for Christmas. 13WMAZ spent the morning at Academy Sports Plus Outdoors in west Macon to learn what got people out of bed so early.

"I started shopping at 6 a.m. this morning, right when the store opened," Benjamin Smith said.

On Friday, shoppers flooded Academy Sports on the hunt for some black Friday deals.

"I just came in because I had a $50 gift card and said, 'What better way to spend it than coming in on Black Friday?'" Smith said.

He spent close to an hour searching the store before he made a purchase.

"I wound up buying a water bottle, a Sprite, and a punching bag, actually," Smith said.

Throughout the day, people bought trampolines, remote cars, and even Georgia Bulldog gear. While some people came for deals, one Macon family came to continue a family tradition.

"We have been doing the shopping 10, the shirts, 4," Patricia Railey said.

The Railey family says their "Classy Until Black Friday" T-shirts show off their mission to shop.

"Everywhere -- the new mall, then down to Warner Robins, Georgia Bob's," Railey said.

With all that shopping and eating comes a hefty price tag.

"An easy 1,200 -- I will not incriminate myself over my husband," Railey said.

All of the Raileys say despite spending so much, there is one thing that money cannot buy.

"It is fun, it is fun, and we get to do it together," Railey said.

Together, they create memories for the holiday season.

