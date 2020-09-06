MACON, Ga. — Last month, a couple of Central Georgians created Macon Blessings, a Facebook group where Central Georgians can lend a helping hand.

Since its creation, the group has gained thousands of followers and on Monday, the group surprised one family with a new house.

A mother and her daughter thought they were showing up just to tour the home, only to find that it already belonged to them.

"There were a lot of tears," said group administrator, Mary Moctezuma. "I think she was overwhelmed and trying to process."

It took the group three weeks to raise over $1,200 dollars to pay for the deposit, first month's rent, and fully furnish the home.

"It's really restored my faith in humanity," says Moctezuma. "It just really shows that people are inherently good and they want to do good things for other people."

Leaders in Macon Blessings have been blown away by how quickly the group has grown and how many people are reaching out to help one another.

"I can't get over the strangers and people that have no personal connection to any of us just showing up and donating their time," says administrator Ellen Knott.

Now that one more family has been helped, the group is looking for more Central Georgians in need of some assistance.

"It's all been worth it. The blood, sweat, tears," says Knott. "We're ready to do it again."

