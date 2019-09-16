MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County tax commissioner's office started a new initiative to replace delinquent taxpayers with people willing to make an investment.

Antonio Williams owns his own lawn care and pressure washing company.

He's also the proud new owner of four Macon properties, but they'll require some upkeep but he got them for a discounted price.

"The ones I managed to purchase are completely neglected. There has been some vandalism inside," said Williams.

He bought them at blight auction hosted by Bibb County tax commissioner Wade McCord.

"We had almost 400 people there, maybe even more," said McCord.

McCord proposed the plan back in February to offer property owned by delinquent owners who owe taxes.

McCord says they brought in more than $700,000 from the sale and they've added $90,000 back to the tax rolls.

He says only one of the 210 properties sold for $400 because the properties were in high demand.

"The people in the auction, it was more than an investment scenario than a way to generate income. I think people had an emotional connection to these communities," said Williams.

Williams says, for him, it's personal. He grew up in Pleasant Hill and he wants to help return it to its former glory.

"It's a real eyesore. It's a safety hazard -- to get these houses up and functional, we'd be addressing several needs beyond housing," said Williams.

McCord says it'll take another year before Williams and other buyers can touch the property.

The current owners have a chance to pay back the amount of taxes owed and repay the bid amount with 20% interest.

He wants to make the auction a semi-annual event and hopes do another one next May.

