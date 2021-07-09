Macon boy welcomed home after finishing cancer treatment in Tennessee

13WMAZ first reported on Hall then when his little league team rallied around him and started a GoFundMe to raise money for chemotherapy and other needed expenses.

"I just want to thank everybody for all of the love and support, and we are just grateful, and we ask for lots of prayers for our special little boy. He is just a God-send and we've been inundated with just love and support from all over the community," said his mother, Aimee Hall, about the GoFundMe.