The Macon-Bibb Fire Department had a little extra help around the station Saturday.

Rashard Davis is turning 5-years-old and his grandmother Phylise says he’s obsessed with fire extinguishers.

So, for his birthday, she bought him one and surprised him with a trip to the fire station on Mercer University Drive.

Firefighters taught Rashard how to pull, aim, squeeze and sweep in case he ever spots a fire.

Phylise says her grandson has special needs and she’s very thankful for the firefighters that helped make his dreams come true.

“Even though he has a disability, I feel that he can give back to his community with the right education and exposure,” said Davis. “They made that come true for him today.”

Rashard officially turns five next month.

© 2018 WMAZ