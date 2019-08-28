MACON, Ga. — Around 12:05 a.m. on Sunday morning, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia got a call about a burglary at the King-Danforth Unit.

Once he and the authorities arrived, they saw a broken window and glass on the ground. That's not the only damage they've had to pay for in the last year.

Phillip Bryant is the President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Central Georgia. He says in the last year, damages at that Macon location on Shurling Drive has cost them thousands.

"Replacing these televisions is not only gonna have to replace the televisions, but we're going to have to probably replace the mounts as well once we're able to raise the funds to replace the televisions," Bryant said.

It started last August when thieves took the copper taken from all five air conditioning units.

"It took almost an entire year to raise the money to replace these air conditioning units, which prevented us from holding summer camp here at the building this past summer," said Bryant.

The new air conditioners cost $23,000, and for extra security, protective covers for the A/C units cost $10,000. It was another $3,000 to get a new security system. The burglary this weekend was the final straw, with the TVs and windows costing them close to $2,500. All of that totals almost $40,000 spent in the last year.

Now, with the broken windows and stolen TVs, Bryant says all they can do is continue to increase security and find out who did it. "If it's young people who have done this, I would really want to have an opportunity to speak with those young people and share with them the damage that they've done to the little kids and the other teens that come to the club every single day."

Bryant hopes to have the windows and TVs replaced by sometime next week.

Adding to their money troubles, Bryant says the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia did not get $250,000 in federal money this year because of U.S. Department of Education grant. He says most of their funding comes from local and state donations.

