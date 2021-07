Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark and Commissioner Al Tillman will match every bottle of water donated.

MACON, Ga. — Here's a challenge for you!

Two Macon-Bibb leaders are challenging the community to donate water bottles to the Brookdale Warming Center.

Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark and Commissioner Al Tillman are collecting cases of water at the center on Tuesday.

Macon-Bibb communications says drop off is from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.