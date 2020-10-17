Macon Burger Week 2020 announces biggest line-up yet

This year's Burger Week is coming up in just a few weeks

MACON, Ga. — This year’s Macon Burger Week is about to be the BEEFIEST yet with almost two dozen restaurants participating!

Last year's event took place in mid-September, but this year's Macon Burger Week is slated to take place from Nov. 2-8, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many participating restaurants will be offering their creations to-go to help thin the herd (our cattle humor for avoiding large crowds).

They are:

Amici

Bearfoot Tavern

Bianca’s Grill

Brunch Box Food Truck

Buffalo’s Café

Cashman’s Pub

Decadent Dessert Bar

Fatty’s Pizza

Felicia’s Cake Factory

Fincher’s Barbeque

Glory Days

Just Tap’d

Macon Beer Company

Miramar Raw Bar

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Parrish on Cherry

Satterfield’s

Rookery

Tommy’s Bakery

Tzango Cocina

If you're planning on partaking in Macon Burger Week, organizers have also issued a set of "commandments."

Be aware that the restaurant might run out

Be prepared to wait

Be prepared to tip (they encourage at least 20%)

Consider purchasing another item with the burger

Share your eats on social media (the phone eats first, right?)

The winner of Macon Burger Week 2019 was the defending champions, Ocmulgee Brewpub, who sold nearly 3,400 of their 'Eat a Peach' burgers in a week.

That burger had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli. It is still on the menu today.

Check out a gallery of last year's competitors below:

