Macon Burger Week 2020 announces biggest line-up yet

MACON, Ga. — This year’s Macon Burger Week is about to be the BEEFIEST yet with almost two dozen restaurants participating!
Last year's event took place in mid-September, but this year's Macon Burger Week is slated to take place from Nov. 2-8, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many participating restaurants will be offering their creations to-go to help thin the herd (our cattle humor for avoiding large crowds).
They are:
- Amici
- Bearfoot Tavern
- Bianca’s Grill
- Brunch Box Food Truck
- Buffalo’s Café
- Cashman’s Pub
- Decadent Dessert Bar
- Fatty’s Pizza
- Felicia’s Cake Factory
- Fincher’s Barbeque
- Glory Days
- Just Tap’d
- Macon Beer Company
- Miramar Raw Bar
- Ocmulgee Brewpub
- Parrish on Cherry
- Satterfield’s
- Rookery
- Tommy’s Bakery
- Tzango Cocina
If you're planning on partaking in Macon Burger Week, organizers have also issued a set of "commandments."
- Be aware that the restaurant might run out
- Be prepared to wait
- Be prepared to tip (they encourage at least 20%)
- Consider purchasing another item with the burger
- Share your eats on social media (the phone eats first, right?)
The winner of Macon Burger Week 2019 was the defending champions, Ocmulgee Brewpub, who sold nearly 3,400 of their 'Eat a Peach' burgers in a week.
That burger had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli. It is still on the menu today.
Check out a gallery of last year's competitors below:
Macon Burger Week 2019 burgers
