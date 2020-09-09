Macon Burger Week 2020 set for November

A lot of things have been canceled this year, but Macon Burger Week is still a go

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from the announcement of 2019's winner.

Macon's week long celebration of all things beef is still on this year -- it's just happening a little bit later than usual.

Last year's event took place in mid-September, but this year's Macon Burger Week is slated to take place from Nov. 2-8, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many participating restaurants will be offering their creations to-go to help thin the herd (our cattle humor for avoiding large crowds).

If your restaurant is interested in being part of the fun, you have to turn in your commitment form before October 2. There are a few guidelines you'll have to abide by...

The patty on the burger must be beef

The burger must be sold for $7 and can't be something currently on the menu. Add-ons (like beer or fries) are encouraged.

There will be a $1 upcharge for takeout orders this year

If you're planning on partaking in Macon Burger Week, organizers have also issued a set of "commandments."

Be aware that the restaurant might run out

Be prepared to wait

Be prepared to tip (they encourage at least 20%)

Consider purchasing another item with the burger

Share your eats on social media (the phone eats first, right?)

Right now, a list of restaurants has not been released because they are still currently accepting applications.

The winner of Macon Burger Week 2019 was the defending champions, Ocmulgee Brewpub, who sold nearly 3,400 of their 'Eat a Peach' burgers in a week.

That burger had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli. It is still on the menu today.

Check out a gallery of last year's competitors below:

Macon Burger Week 2019 burgers 1/19

2/19

3/19

4/19

5/19

6/19

7/19

8/19

9/19

10/19

11/19

12/19

13/19

14/19

15/19

16/19

17/19

18/19

19/19 1 / 19