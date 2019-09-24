MACON, Ga. — After one of the biggest and beefiest weeks in Macon’s history, the winner of the 2nd Macon Burger Week has been crowned… and it’s a familiar face to the winner’s circle.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon announced that defending champion Ocmulgee Brewpub took the top spot for another year.

Ocmulgee’s burger – the Eat a Peach – had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli.

Rounding out the top 3 was Grey Goose Player’s Club at second place, and Famous Mike’s at third.

Ocmulgee sold 3,391 of their custom burgers and took nearly one-third of the total votes used to determine the winner.

They also gave their employees the day off on Monday as a thank-you for working so hard throughout Macon Burger Week.

Macon Burger Week 2019 burgers The Brick Choriz-oh! Burger Satterfield's Smokehouse Brisket Burger Tommy's Loose Meat Burger Tzango Cocina Liberty Torta Spud Dogs Spud Burgerdilla Parish's Gringo Burger Felicia's Cake Factory's Felicia’s Sweet Burger Greek Corner Pizza's Mediterranean Burger FOJ and eatery – Rocking Chair Bordeaux Burger Ocmulgee Brewpub's Eat a Peach Fincher's Barbecue's BBQ Burger Grey Goose Players Club's The Nineteenth Hole Fatty's Pizza – The Fatty Patty Bearfoot Tavern – Burgerfied Baked Potato Cashman's Pub – Nacho Burger Famous Mikes of Macon – The Revival Burger Decadent Dessert Bar Macon – Decadent Delight Amici Macon – Buff Bacon and Bleu Double Stack Burger

Other participating restaurants included:

Amici Macon

Bearfoot Tavern

Cashman's Pub

Decadent Dessert Bar

Fatty's Pizza

Felicia's Cake Factory

Fincher's BBQ, Grey Highway and Houston Road locations

FOJ an Eatery

Greek Corner Pizza

Parish on Cherry

Rookery

Satterfield's

Spud Dogs

The Brick

Tommy's

Tzango Cocina

