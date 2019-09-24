MACON, Ga. — After one of the biggest and beefiest weeks in Macon’s history, the winner of the 2nd Macon Burger Week has been crowned… and it’s a familiar face to the winner’s circle.
On Tuesday, the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon announced that defending champion Ocmulgee Brewpub took the top spot for another year.
Ocmulgee’s burger – the Eat a Peach – had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli.
Rounding out the top 3 was Grey Goose Player’s Club at second place, and Famous Mike’s at third.
Ocmulgee sold 3,391 of their custom burgers and took nearly one-third of the total votes used to determine the winner.
They also gave their employees the day off on Monday as a thank-you for working so hard throughout Macon Burger Week.
Other participating restaurants included:
- Amici Macon
- Bearfoot Tavern
- Cashman's Pub
- Decadent Dessert Bar
- Fatty's Pizza
- Felicia's Cake Factory
- Fincher's BBQ, Grey Highway and Houston Road locations
- FOJ an Eatery
- Greek Corner Pizza
- Parish on Cherry
- Rookery
- Satterfield's
- Spud Dogs
- The Brick
- Tommy's
- Tzango Cocina
