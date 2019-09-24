MACON, Ga. — After one of the biggest and beefiest weeks in Macon’s history, the winner of the 2nd Macon Burger Week has been crowned… and it’s a familiar face to the winner’s circle.

On Tuesday, the Georgia Beef Board and Visit Macon announced that defending champion Ocmulgee Brewpub took the top spot for another year.

Ocmulgee’s burger – the Eat a Peach – had a house-ground beef patty topped with peach pico de gallo, smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and basil aioli.

Rounding out the top 3 was Grey Goose Player’s Club at second place, and Famous Mike’s at third.

Ocmulgee sold 3,391 of their custom burgers and took nearly one-third of the total votes used to determine the winner.

They also gave their employees the day off on Monday as a thank-you for working so hard throughout Macon Burger Week.

Macon Burger Week 2019 burgers
01 / 19
The Brick Choriz-oh! Burger
02 / 19
03 / 19
Satterfield's Smokehouse Brisket Burger
04 / 19
Tommy's Loose Meat Burger
05 / 19
Tzango Cocina Liberty Torta
06 / 19
Spud Dogs Spud Burgerdilla
07 / 19
Parish's Gringo Burger
08 / 19
Felicia's Cake Factory's Felicia’s Sweet Burger
09 / 19
Greek Corner Pizza's Mediterranean Burger
10 / 19
FOJ and eatery – Rocking Chair Bordeaux Burger
11 / 19
Ocmulgee Brewpub's Eat a Peach
12 / 19
Fincher's Barbecue's BBQ Burger
13 / 19
Grey Goose Players Club's The Nineteenth Hole
14 / 19
Fatty's Pizza – The Fatty Patty
15 / 19
Bearfoot Tavern – Burgerfied Baked Potato
16 / 19
Cashman's Pub – Nacho Burger
17 / 19
Famous Mikes of Macon – The Revival Burger
18 / 19
Decadent Dessert Bar Macon – Decadent Delight
19 / 19
Amici Macon – Buff Bacon and Bleu Double Stack Burger

Other participating restaurants included:

  • Amici Macon
  • Bearfoot Tavern
  • Cashman's Pub
  • Decadent Dessert Bar
  • Fatty's Pizza
  • Felicia's Cake Factory
  • Fincher's BBQ, Grey Highway and Houston Road locations
  • FOJ an Eatery
  • Greek Corner Pizza
  • Parish on Cherry
  • Rookery
  • Satterfield's
  • Spud Dogs
  • The Brick
  • Tommy's
  • Tzango Cocina

