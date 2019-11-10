MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is being held without bond after he allegedly broke into someone else’s house Thursday.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on Anthony Terrace for a call of a person inside a home without the homeowner’s permission.

While on their way to the scene, they were told one of the homeowner’s family members was following the man down Pio Nono Avenue.

The suspect, 40-year-old Samuel Spivey, was then arrested in the parking lot of the Captain D’s on Pio Nono.

He is charged with burglary and is being held without bond at this time.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

